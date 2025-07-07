MRF-D 25.3 holds U.S. Navy Fleet Marine Force Pinning Ceremony

U.S. Navy sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 1, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, are pinned during a Fleet Marine Force pinning ceremony at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, July 3, 2025. The FMF Warfare Insignia is earned by Sailors assigned to FMF units and signifies that a Sailor has achieved a required level of excellence and proficiency with an enhanced comprehension of Marine Corps warfighting, mission effectiveness, and command survivability. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 01:10
|Photo ID:
|9167986
|VIRIN:
|250703-M-LU593-1091
|Resolution:
|7197x5153
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
