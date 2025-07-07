USCGC Oliver Henry crew completes medical drills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew, guided by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryder Nollan, conduct medical drills on June 8, 2025, in advance of their Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA). The crew conducted TSTA on the heels of a 22-day local patrol and training evaluation, reinforcing maritime security, upholding federal laws, and fostering community partnerships in the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone around Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Ray Cerrato)