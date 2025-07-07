USCGC Oliver Henry crew completes successful patrol, strengthens maritime security while deepening partnerships

SANTA RITA, Guam — The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew returned to homeport in Guam on June 16 after a 22-day local patrol and training evaluation, reinforcing maritime security, upholding federal laws, and fostering community partnerships in the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone around Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.



“This patrol exemplified our dedication to serving the nation and protecting our maritime borders,” said Lt. Ray Cerrato, commanding officer of Oliver Henry. “Mooring in Rota for the first time was a proud moment, and engaging with the community underscored the importance of our partnerships and collaboration in ensuring regional security.”



The patrol, spanning May 26 to June 16, marked a historic milestone with the first-ever mooring of a Fast Response Cutter (FRC) in Rota, CNMI. The Oliver Henry’s crew executed critical objectives, including law enforcement, training operations, and enhancing maritime domain awareness. They completed four commercial vessel security boardings supported by members of the Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam boarding team, ensuring compliance with federal regulations.



During the cutter’s inaugural port visit to Rota, the crew engaged with the community by hosting Department of Public Safety personnel and local youth aboard. The visit deepened ties with CNMI partners and showcased the U.S. Coast Guard’s commitment to the region.



Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremiah Johnson, who drove Oliver Henry out of Rota, noted, "Two years ago, I never would have dreamed I would be conning a cutter in and out of so many incredible places. Coming to Guam has been a challenging tour, and the rock-solid teamwork we have on the Oliver Henry helped me overcome any obstacles."



The crew also advanced training objectives, qualifying underway officer of the deck, anti-terrorism force protection members, boat team and basic damage control members. They completed nine training exercises focused on navigation, seamanship, anti-terrorism, damage control, and medical skills. These drills ensure the crew is prepared for a range of emergencies at sea. Immediately following the patrol, they finished their Command Assessment of Readiness and Training (CART) and part of their Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA), which evaluate the crew’s skills and readiness to maintain operational excellence, earning an overall score of 94 percent.



The patrol’s success underscores the U.S. Coast Guard’s vital role in detecting, deterring, and disrupting illegal activities and threats to the homeland while fostering operational presence in Guam and CNMI. The Oliver Henry crew’s efforts highlight the service’s commitment to maritime safety, security, and community engagement.



About USCGC Oliver Henry

The USCGC Oliver Henry is part of the U.S. Coast Guard's Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutter fleet. Named after Oliver T. Henry, Jr., a pioneering African American Coast Guard member, the ship and crew are equipped to perform various missions, including search and rescue, national defense, and maritime law enforcement.



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and their cutter and boat crews ensure maritime safety, security, and prosperity across the Micronesia region while supporting U.S. national interests at home and abroad. Operating under the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Coast Guard remains a multi-mission force dedicated to protecting the United States’ borders, enabling commerce, and fostering partnerships that enhance regional stability.



For more information, please contact CWO Sara Muir, Public Affairs Officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil or uscgforcesmicronesia@gmail.com.

