Sailors aboard the USS John Finn hold a Fourth of July celebration in the Philippine Sea

250703-N-CV021-1036

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Shantell Green, from Chicago, left, Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Gabrielle Avelino, from Jacksonville, Florida, middle, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Leilani Pogi, from Oklahoma City, pose for a picture on the messdecks in front of desserts made for a Fourth of July celebration aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in the Philippine Sea, July 3. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)