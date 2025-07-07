Sailors aboard the USS John Finn hold a Fourth of July celebration in the Philippine Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) grill burgers on the flight deck during a Fourth of July celebration in the Philippine Sea, July 3. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)