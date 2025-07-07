Commander, Submarine Group 7 and Republic of Singapore Commander, 7th Flotilla sign Action Items

YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 18, 2025) – Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck, commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 7, and Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) Col. Fong Chi Onn, commander, 7th Flotilla, pose for a photo in Fluckey Hall at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, June 18, 2025. RSN and CSG 7 conducted staff talks to strengthen the U.S.-Singapore strategic partnership that will advance regional security and stability for our allies and partners. CSG 7 directs forward-deployed, combat-capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)
