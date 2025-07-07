Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Submarine Group 7 and Republic of Singapore Commander, 7th Flotilla sign Action Items [Image 2 of 4]

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Providakes 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 18, 2025) – Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck, commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 7, and Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) Col. Fong Chi Onn, commander, 7th Flotilla, pose for a photo in Fluckey Hall at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, June 18, 2025. RSN and CSG 7 conducted staff talks to strengthen the U.S.-Singapore strategic partnership that will advance regional security and stability for our allies and partners. CSG 7 directs forward-deployed, combat-capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 20:44
    Photo ID: 9167752
    VIRIN: 250618-N-SI601-1003
    Resolution: 6061x4041
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Commander, Submarine Group 7 and Republic of Singapore Commander, 7th Flotilla sign Action Items [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RSN
    CSG 7
    Submarine Group 7
    Action Items
    RSN 7th Flotilla

