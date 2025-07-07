Commander, Submarine Group 7 and Republic of Singapore Commander, 7th Flotilla sign Action Items

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 18, 2025) – Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck, commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 7, and Republic of Singapore Navy Col. Fong Chi Onn, commander, 7th Flotilla, pose for a photo in Fluckey Hall at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, June 18, 2025. RSN and CSG 7 conducted staff talks to strengthen the U.S.-Singapore strategic partnership that will advance regional security and stability for our allies and partners. CSG 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea. (Portions of this image haves been edited for security purposes) (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)