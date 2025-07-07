Sorara Taguchi, left, poses for a photo with Soldiers in front of a Humvee during the Independence Day celebration held June 28 on Camp Zama, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2025 19:24
|Photo ID:
|9167626
|VIRIN:
|250628-A-HP857-9197
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.77 MB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Independence Day celebration draws 16,000 visitors to Camp Zama to share in festivities [Image 6 of 6], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.