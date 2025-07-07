Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Independence Day celebration draws 16,000 visitors to Camp Zama to share in festivities [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Independence Day celebration draws 16,000 visitors to Camp Zama to share in festivities

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A Soldier shows a boy the cockpit of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during the Independence Day celebration held June 28 on Camp Zama, Japan.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 19:24
    Photo ID: 9167622
    VIRIN: 250628-A-HP857-7284
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 651.9 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Independence Day celebration draws 16,000 visitors to Camp Zama to share in festivities [Image 6 of 6], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Independence Day celebration draws 16,000 visitors to Camp Zama to share in festivities
    Independence Day celebration draws 16,000 visitors to Camp Zama to share in festivities
    Independence Day celebration draws 16,000 visitors to Camp Zama to share in festivities
    Independence Day celebration draws 16,000 visitors to Camp Zama to share in festivities
    Independence Day celebration draws 16,000 visitors to Camp Zama to share in festivities
    Independence Day celebration draws 16,000 visitors to Camp Zama to share in festivities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Birthday
    U.S. Army Japan
    Independence Day celebration
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    IMCOM Pacific
    Camp Zama

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download