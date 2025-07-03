NAVSUP WSS Marches in Philadelphia Independence Day Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Officers and Sailors from Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) and NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support represented the U.S. Navy in Philadelphia's Independence Day parade, honoring our nation's birthday in the city where the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps were established 250 years ago in 1775. NAVSUP WSS was also established in Philadelphia as the Aviation Supply Office in 1941 at The Navy Yard and now supports nearly 300 ships, 92 submarines, and 3,700 aircraft worldwide.