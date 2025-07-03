Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSUP WSS Marches in Philadelphia Independence Day Parade [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVSUP WSS Marches in Philadelphia Independence Day Parade

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Photo by alexzander johnson 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    Officers and Sailors from Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) and NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support represented the U.S. Navy in Philadelphia's Independence Day parade, honoring our nation's birthday in the city where the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps were established 250 years ago in 1775. NAVSUP WSS was also established in Philadelphia as the Aviation Supply Office in 1941 at The Navy Yard and now supports nearly 300 ships, 92 submarines, and 3,700 aircraft worldwide.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 10:34
    Photo ID: 9167020
    VIRIN: 250704-N-AI671-7992
    Resolution: 4560x3648
    Size: 7.79 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP WSS Marches in Philadelphia Independence Day Parade [Image 5 of 5], by alexzander johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVSUP WSS Marches in Philadelphia Independence Day Parade
    NAVSUP WSS Marches in Philadelphia Independence Day Parade
    NAVSUP WSS Marches in Philadelphia Independence Day Parade
    NAVSUP WSS Marches in Philadelphia Independence Day Parade
    NAVSUP WSS Marches in Philadelphia Independence Day Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download