Camp Blaz Marines participate in the Mañenggon Memorial Ceremony

Guam residents and supporters assist World War II survivors during the passing of the bongbong in order to fill the Mañenggon Memorial Fountain during the Mañenggon Memorial Ceremony in Yona, Guam, July 6, 2025. Mañenggon was the site of one of the concentration camps where the Imperial Japanese force-marched and held the CHamoru population during World War II. This memorial service is one of many held across the island to commemorate the liberation of Guam during World War II. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tanner Currin)