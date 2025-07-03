Camp Blaz Marines participate in the Mañenggon Memorial Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ernest Govea, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, is presented with a lei at the Mañenggon Memorial Ceremony in Yona, Guam, July 6, 2025. Mañenggon was the site of one of the concentration camps where the Imperial Japanese force marched and held the CHamoru population during World War II. This memorial service is one of many held across the island to commemorate the liberation of Guam during World War II. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tanner Currin)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2025 22:24
|Photo ID:
|9166581
|VIRIN:
|250706-M-OX998-1446
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|YONA, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
