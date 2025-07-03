Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Blaz Marines participate in the Mañenggon Memorial Ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

    Camp Blaz Marines participate in the Mañenggon Memorial Ceremony

    YONA, GUAM

    07.05.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tanner Currin 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ernest Govea, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, is presented with a lei at the Mañenggon Memorial Ceremony in Yona, Guam, July 6, 2025. Mañenggon was the site of one of the concentration camps where the Imperial Japanese force marched and held the CHamoru population during World War II. This memorial service is one of many held across the island to commemorate the liberation of Guam during World War II. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tanner Currin)

