Date Taken: 07.03.2025 Date Posted: 07.06.2025 10:40 Photo ID: 9166386 VIRIN: 250703-N-IU043-8613 Resolution: 2736x1824 Size: 2.63 MB Location: EASTPORT, MAINE, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USS Farragut Competes in Fireman’s Muster [Image 6 of 6], by ENS Kobe Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.