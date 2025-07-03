USS Farragut competes in the Fireman’s Muster as part of Independence Day festivities in Eastport, ME.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2025 10:40
|Photo ID:
|9166384
|VIRIN:
|250703-N-IU043-2679
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|EASTPORT, MAINE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Farragut Competes in Fireman’s Muster [Image 6 of 6], by ENS Kobe Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.