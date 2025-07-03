Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds perform at Battle Creek Field of Flight Airshow [Image 9 of 10]

    Thunderbirds perform at Battle Creek Field of Flight Airshow

    BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Clevenger 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, perform during the Battle Creek Field of Flight Airshow, Michigan, from July 4 to 6, 2025. During this practice, a photo chase was executed with Thunderbird 8. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Clevenger)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.06.2025 10:43
    Photo ID: 9166367
    VIRIN: 250704-F-NI202-3607
    Resolution: 7362x4392
    Size: 9.94 MB
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds perform at Battle Creek Field of Flight Airshow [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds

