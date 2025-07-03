The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, perform during the Battle Creek Field of Flight Airshow, Michigan, from July 4 to 6, 2025. During this practice, a photo chase was executed with Thunderbird 8. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Clevenger)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2025 10:43
|Photo ID:
|9166364
|VIRIN:
|250704-F-NI202-2520
|Resolution:
|8324x4503
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds perform at Battle Creek Field of Flight Airshow [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.