250705-N-TW227-1150 QUEENSLAND, Australia (July 5, 2025) An MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 flies over the Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland, Australia after departing from the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), July 5. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2025 02:05
|Photo ID:
|9166233
|VIRIN:
|250705-N-TW227-1150
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|SHOALWATER BAY TRAINING AREA, QUEENSLAND, AU
This work, HSC 25 Conducts Operations at Shoalwater Bay Training Area [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.