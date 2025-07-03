Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC 25 Conducts Operations at Shoalwater Bay Training Area [Image 4 of 5]

    HSC 25 Conducts Operations at Shoalwater Bay Training Area

    SHOALWATER BAY TRAINING AREA, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    07.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250705-N-TW227-1126 QUEENSLAND, Australia (July 5, 2025) An MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 flies over the Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland, Australia after departing from the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), July 5. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2025
    Date Posted: 07.06.2025 02:05
    VIRIN: 250705-N-TW227-1126
    Location: SHOALWATER BAY TRAINING AREA, QUEENSLAND, AU
    This work, HSC 25 Conducts Operations at Shoalwater Bay Training Area [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

