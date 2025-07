Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Station Morro Bay crew members rescued four boaters after their vessel caught fire while in tow approximately five miles off Cayucos, California, July 5, 2025. All boaters were taken to Coast Guard Station Morro Bay, where they were evaluated by Morro Bay Harbor Patrol and Morro Bay Fire Department with minor injuries (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Chief Petty Officer Eric C. Ceallaigh).