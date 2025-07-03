31st MEU | VMM 265 (Rein.) conducts flight operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine with Marine Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Expeditionary Unit, waits on standby next to an MV-22B Osprey assigned to VMM 265 (Rein.) during flight operations aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Coral Sea, June 27, 2025. Marines with VMM 265 (Rein.) conduct flight operations demonstrating multi-domain transport capabilities of the 31st MEU. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)