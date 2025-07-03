Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | VMM 265 (Rein.) conducts flight operations [Image 7 of 10]

    31st MEU | VMM 265 (Rein.) conducts flight operations

    CORAL SEA

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Expeditionary Unit, prepares for flight operations aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Coral Sea, June 27, 2025. Marines with VMM 265 (Rein.) conduct flight operations demonstrating multi-domain transport capabilities of the 31st MEU. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.05.2025 22:24
    Photo ID: 9166159
    VIRIN: 250627-M-BA875-1401
    Resolution: 5690x3793
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    deterrence
    readiness
    lethality
    combat-ready
    Multi-domain
    rapid-response

