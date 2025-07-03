Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 1, 2025) An MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, picks up a pallet of supplies from the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AOE 188) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). The Iwo Jima ARG and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway executing Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), which tests the amphibious ready group’s ability to deliver combat power wherever the nation’s leadership requires, and is informed by U.S. Navy Fleet Commander requirements and assessment of ongoing operations around the globe. COMPTUEX is the Department of the Navy’s commitment to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote our nation’s prosperity and security, deter aggression, and provide tailorable options to our nation’s leaders. COMPTUEX also allows the Navy to assess all aspects of prior readiness generation activities, which provides leaders information needed for process and resource allocation decisions for future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy photo by L.t j.g. Gina Gulli)