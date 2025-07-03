Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Replenishment At Sea

    Replenishment At Sea

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. REGINA GULLI 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 1, 2025) The Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AOE 188) (right) provides fuel and supplies to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a replenishment-at-sea. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway executing Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), which tests the amphibious ready group’s ability to deliver combat power wherever the nation’s leadership requires, and is informed by U.S. Navy Fleet Commander requirements and assessment of ongoing operations around the globe. COMPTUEX is the Department of the Navy’s commitment to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote our nation’s prosperity and security, deter aggression, and provide tailorable options to our nation’s leaders. COMPTUEX also allows the Navy to assess all aspects of prior readiness generation activities, which provides leaders information needed for process and resource allocation decisions for future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy photo by L.t j.g. Gina Gulli)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.05.2025 09:27
    Photo ID: 9165982
    VIRIN: 250701-N-YC460-4176
    Resolution: 4911x3605
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Replenishment At Sea, by LTJG REGINA GULLI, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    unrep
    underway
    navy

