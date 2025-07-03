Red, White, and You: Polish-American Freedom Fest Rocks Powidz

A group of attendees waves U.S. flags from the crowd during Freedom Fest on July 4, 2025, at Powidz Lake, Poland. This is the second annual Polish-American Freedom Fest held in Powidz, celebrating the enduring partnership between U.S. forces and the local Polish community.
