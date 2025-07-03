Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red, White, and You: Polish-American Freedom Fest Rocks Powidz [Image 8 of 8]

    POZNAN, POLAND

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Bethany Huff 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    A festivalgoer cheers and records a performance during Freedom Fest on July 4, 2025, at Powidz Lake, Poland. This is the second annual Polish-American Freedom Fest held in Powidz, celebrating the enduring partnership between U.S. forces and the local Polish community.

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.05.2025 08:24
    Photo ID: 9165966
    VIRIN: 250704-A-PO583-1476
    Resolution: 2200x3300
    Size: 514.83 KB
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red, White, and You: Polish-American Freedom Fest Rocks Powidz [Image 8 of 8], by Bethany Huff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fourth of July
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    Target_News_Europe
    USAGPoland
    ID4

