    USS Gridley Damage Control Drill [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Gridley Damage Control Drill

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    Sailors debrief following a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibilities, June 17, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    TAGS

    Deployment
    Drill
    USS Gridley
    Damage Control

