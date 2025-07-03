Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gridley Transits The Strait Of Malacca [Image 6 of 9]

    USS Gridley Transits The Strait Of Malacca

    STRAIT OF MALACCA

    06.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    A Sailor spots contacts from the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) while transiting the Strait of Malacca, June 16, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.05.2025 07:56
    Photo ID: 9165946
    VIRIN: 250616-N-AS506-1098
    Resolution: 3482x2321
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: STRAIT OF MALACCA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Gridley Transits The Strait Of Malacca [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Transit
    Strait
    Deployment
    USS Gridley

