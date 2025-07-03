USS Gridley Transits The Strait Of Malacca

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Sailor spots contacts from the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) while transiting the Strait of Malacca, June 16, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)