Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam 2025 Fourth of July Celebration [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam 2025 Fourth of July Celebration

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    An overhead view of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii during their annual Independence Day Fourth of July Celebration, July 4, 2025. More than 20,000 spectators turned out to watch the night sky come alive with a stunning fireworks show celebrating Independence Day. The 15-minute pyrotechnic display powered by 2,500 fireworks was the highlight of the annual celebration that featured games, food, custom rides, giveaways, and entertainment by Knox and We The Kings. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.05.2025 04:13
    Photo ID: 9165925
    VIRIN: 250704-N-KH177-1007
    Resolution: 1603x2410
    Size: 950.33 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam 2025 Fourth of July Celebration [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam 2025 Fourth of July Celebration
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam 2025 Fourth of July Celebration
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam 2025 Fourth of July Celebration
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam 2025 Fourth of July Celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Independence Day
    July 4
    Fourth of July Celebration
    Hawaii
    Fireworks
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download