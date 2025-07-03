Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam 2025 Fourth of July Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An overhead view of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii during their annual Independence Day Fourth of July Celebration, July 4, 2025. More than 20,000 spectators turned out to watch the night sky come alive with a stunning fireworks show celebrating Independence Day. The 15-minute pyrotechnic display powered by 2,500 fireworks was the highlight of the annual celebration that featured games, food, custom rides, giveaways, and entertainment by Knox and We The Kings. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)