Two U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirits, assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo. are accompanied by two F-35A Lightning IIs, assigned to 325th Fighter Wing, Tyndall Air Force Base, Fl. and two F-22 Raptors, assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. during a flyover over the White House in Washington, D.C., July 4, 2025. The B-2s, F-22s and F-35As are aircraft used as part of the strike package that carried out Operation Midnight Hammer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 19:45
|Photo ID:
|9165813
|VIRIN:
|250704-F-TO650-1277
|Resolution:
|1847x2723
|Size:
|925 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|44
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Airpower soars over the White House [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.