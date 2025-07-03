US Airpower soars over the White House

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirits, assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo. are accompanied by two F-35A Lightning IIs, assigned to 325th Fighter Wing, Tyndall Air Force Base, Fl. and two F-22 Raptors, assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. during a flyover over the White House in Washington, D.C., July 4, 2025. The B-2s, F-22s and F-35As are aircraft used as part of the strike package that carried out Operation Midnight Hammer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)