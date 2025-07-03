Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Airpower soars over the White House [Image 2 of 6]

    US Airpower soars over the White House

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Two U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirits, assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo. are accompanied by two F-35A Lightning IIs, assigned to 325th Fighter Wing, Tyndall Air Force Base, Fl. and two F-22 Raptors, assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. during a flyover over the White House in Washington, D.C., July 4, 2025. The B-2s, F-22s and F-35As are aircraft used as part of the strike package that carried out Operation Midnight Hammer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 19:45
    Photo ID: 9165812
    VIRIN: 250704-F-TO650-1315
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, US Airpower soars over the White House [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    White House
    F-35
    B2 Bombers
    F-22
    July 4th Flyover

