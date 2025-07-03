The Idaho National Guard particpates in the Idaho Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. The parade was celebrating the 249th birthday of the United States. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 18:57
|Photo ID:
|9165790
|VIRIN:
|250704-Z-IM874-1013
|Resolution:
|3242x2505
|Size:
|4.72 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boise Fourth of July Parade [Image 12 of 12], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.