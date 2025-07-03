Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boise Fourth of July Parade [Image 1 of 12]

    BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The Idaho National Guard particpates in the Idaho Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. The parade was celebrating the 249th birthday of the United States. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Air National Guard
    National Guard
    Air National Guard
    Parade

