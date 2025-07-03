257th Army Band parades for Independence Day

Members of the 257th Army Band, District of Columbia National Guard, march past National Independence Day Parade attendees on Constitution Ave. in Washington July 4th, 2025. The Band often supports District parades and the larger National Capital Region with an annual summer concert series. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|07.03.2025
|07.04.2025 13:37
|9165641
|250704-Z-EZ983-1010
|6048x4024
|15.31 MB
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|3
|0
