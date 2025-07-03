Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    257th Army Band parades for Independence Day [Image 8 of 10]

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Members of the 257th Army Band, District of Columbia National Guard, march past National Independence Day Parade attendees on Constitution Ave. in Washington July 4th, 2025. The Band often supports District parades and the larger National Capital Region with an annual summer concert series. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 13:37
    Photo ID: 9165639
    VIRIN: 250704-Z-EZ983-1008
    Resolution: 5252x2954
    Size: 9.31 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
