    USO Liberty Belles Sing National Anthem at 'Salute to the Troops' in New York [Image 2 of 2]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.10.2008

    A member of the USO Liberty Belles sings the national anthem as a military color guard presents the colors during a "Salute to the Troops" at New York's Radio City Music Hall on Nov. 9, 2008.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2008
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 06:51
    Photo ID: 9165485
    VIRIN: 081110-D-D0439-5934
    Resolution: 2776x2108
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Troops and Families Enjoy Rockettes' Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall
