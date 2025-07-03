Troops and Families Enjoy Rockettes' Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Troops and their families flood into New York's Radio City Music Hall on Nov. 9, 2008, for a private viewing of the theater's world-famous "Christmas Spectacular" featuring the Rockettes. United Service Organizations and Microsoft arranged for the special show as part of its "A Salute to Our Troops" weekend. DoD photo by Samantha L. Quigley