    Troops and Families Enjoy Rockettes' Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall [Image 1 of 2]

    Troops and Families Enjoy Rockettes' Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall

    11.10.2008

    Troops and their families flood into New York's Radio City Music Hall on Nov. 9, 2008, for a private viewing of the theater's world-famous "Christmas Spectacular" featuring the Rockettes. United Service Organizations and Microsoft arranged for the special show as part of its "A Salute to Our Troops" weekend. DoD photo by Samantha L. Quigley

    Date Taken: 11.10.2008
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 06:51
    Photo ID: 9165484
    VIRIN: 081110-D-D0439-7445
    Resolution: 2310x1591
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Troops and Families Enjoy Rockettes' Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

