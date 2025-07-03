Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon Dedicates Exhibit Honoring Military Chaplains [Image 2 of 2]

    Pentagon Dedicates Exhibit Honoring Military Chaplains

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.23.2006

    David S.C. Chu, undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, speaks during an exhibit dedication ceremony to military chaplains at the Pentagon, June 23. The display is the first in the Pentagon to specifically honor chaplains. It consists of four backlit panels that highlight the accomplishments and service of military chaplains. It is located on the fifth floor of the building's A ring. Photo by Steven Donald Smith

