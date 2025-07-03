Pentagon Dedicates Exhibit Honoring Military Chaplains

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

David S.C. Chu, undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, speaks during an exhibit dedication ceremony to military chaplains at the Pentagon, June 23. The display is the first in the Pentagon to specifically honor chaplains. It consists of four backlit panels that highlight the accomplishments and service of military chaplains. It is located on the fifth floor of the building's A ring. Photo by Steven Donald Smith