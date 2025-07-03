Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon Unveils Display Honoring WWII Chaplains Who Died Serving [Image 1 of 2]

    Pentagon Unveils Display Honoring WWII Chaplains Who Died Serving

    06.23.2006

    A panel commemorating four military chaplains who died during World War II is part of a Pentagon display honoring chaplains unveiled June 23. Defense Dept. photo by Steven Donald Smith

    Date Taken: 06.23.2006
    VIRIN: 060623-D-D0439-9356
    Resolution: 2592x1944
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Pentagon Unveils Display Honoring WWII Chaplains Who Died Serving [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pentagon Unveils Display Honoring WWII Chaplains Who Died Serving
    Pentagon Dedicates Exhibit Honoring Military Chaplains

    Pentagon Display Honors Military Chaplains

