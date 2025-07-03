Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vietnam Veteran Greets Iraqi Ambassador at New Jersey Memorial [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vietnam Veteran Greets Iraqi Ambassador at New Jersey Memorial

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.11.2006

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    A Vietnam veteran and New Jersey Vietnam Veterans' Memorial volunteer (left) greets Ambassador Feisal Amin al-Istrabadi, Iraq's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations. Istrabadi spoke to members of the American Gold Star Mothers at the memorial July 9, thanking them for the sacrifice they and their children have made on behalf of his country. Photo by Samantha L. Quigley

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2006
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 06:48
    Photo ID: 9165439
    VIRIN: 060711-D-D0439-5777
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 813.18 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vietnam Veteran Greets Iraqi Ambassador at New Jersey Memorial [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gold Star Mother Meets with Iraqi Diplomat at UN
    Vietnam Veteran Greets Iraqi Ambassador at New Jersey Memorial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Iraqi Ambassador: U.S. Sacrifices Have Given Iraqis New Hope

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download