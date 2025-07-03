Date Taken: 07.11.2006 Date Posted: 07.04.2025 06:48 Photo ID: 9165438 VIRIN: 060711-D-D0439-3572 Resolution: 2532x2310 Size: 672.07 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Gold Star Mother Meets with Iraqi Diplomat at UN [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.