Molly Morel, an American Gold Star Mother from Tennessee, talks with Ambassador Feisal Amin al-Istrabadi, Iraq's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations. Photo by Samantha L. Quigley
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2006
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 06:48
|Photo ID:
|9165438
|VIRIN:
|060711-D-D0439-3572
|Resolution:
|2532x2310
|Size:
|672.07 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gold Star Mother Meets with Iraqi Diplomat at UN [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Iraqi Ambassador: U.S. Sacrifices Have Given Iraqis New Hope
No keywords found.