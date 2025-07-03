Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gold Star Mother Meets with Iraqi Diplomat at UN [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Gold Star Mother Meets with Iraqi Diplomat at UN

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.11.2006

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Molly Morel, an American Gold Star Mother from Tennessee, talks with Ambassador Feisal Amin al-Istrabadi, Iraq's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations. Photo by Samantha L. Quigley

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2006
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 06:48
    Photo ID: 9165438
    VIRIN: 060711-D-D0439-3572
    Resolution: 2532x2310
    Size: 672.07 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gold Star Mother Meets with Iraqi Diplomat at UN [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gold Star Mother Meets with Iraqi Diplomat at UN
    Vietnam Veteran Greets Iraqi Ambassador at New Jersey Memorial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Iraqi Ambassador: U.S. Sacrifices Have Given Iraqis New Hope

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download