    Army Sgt. Prepares Vehicles for Relocation as FOB Duke Transferred to Iraqi Forces [Image 2 of 2]

    Army Sgt. Prepares Vehicles for Relocation as FOB Duke Transferred to Iraqi Forces

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.27.2006

    Army Sgt. Laura Williams, a truck driver with Company A, 204th Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, ties down an M1088 truck to the bed of a M1000 heavy-equipment trailer July 16 at Forward Operating Base Duke. Soldiers from 204th SB are moving their base of operations north to Forward Operating Base Kalsu. FOB Duke is set to be transferred to Iraqi forces. Photo by Cpl. Michael Molinaro, USA

    This work, Army Sgt. Prepares Vehicles for Relocation as FOB Duke Transferred to Iraqi Forces [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

