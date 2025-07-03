Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Logistics NCO Oversees Supply Movement During Unit Relocation [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Logistics NCO Oversees Supply Movement During Unit Relocation

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.27.2006

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Army Sgt. 1st Class Roderick Raymond, logistics noncommissioned officer-in-charge for 204th Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, supervises the movement of a supply container July 16 at Forward Operating Base Duke. The unit is moving to another base while keeping up its sustainment mission. Photo by Cpl. Michael Molinaro, USA

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2006
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 06:48
    Photo ID: 9165418
    VIRIN: 060727-D-D0439-2788
    Resolution: 1250x1750
    Size: 457.98 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Logistics NCO Oversees Supply Movement During Unit Relocation [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Logistics NCO Oversees Supply Movement During Unit Relocation
    Army Sgt. Prepares Vehicles for Relocation as FOB Duke Transferred to Iraqi Forces

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Battalion Maintains Support Mission While Preparing to Move Locations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download