Army Logistics NCO Oversees Supply Movement During Unit Relocation

Army Sgt. 1st Class Roderick Raymond, logistics noncommissioned officer-in-charge for 204th Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, supervises the movement of a supply container July 16 at Forward Operating Base Duke. The unit is moving to another base while keeping up its sustainment mission. Photo by Cpl. Michael Molinaro, USA
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2006
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 06:48
|Photo ID:
|9165418
|VIRIN:
|060727-D-D0439-2788
|Resolution:
|1250x1750
|Size:
|457.98 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Battalion Maintains Support Mission While Preparing to Move Locations
