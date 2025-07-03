Army Logistics NCO Oversees Supply Movement During Unit Relocation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Sgt. 1st Class Roderick Raymond, logistics noncommissioned officer-in-charge for 204th Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, supervises the movement of a supply container July 16 at Forward Operating Base Duke. The unit is moving to another base while keeping up its sustainment mission. Photo by Cpl. Michael Molinaro, USA