Air Force pilot Lt. Col. Andrew Lourake shows off his prosthetic C-Leg while sitting in the cockpit of a C-20B aircraft at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. He returned to active flying status in June and flew his first flight in six years in October. Photo courtesy of Bobby Jones
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2004
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 03:44
|Photo ID:
|9162513
|VIRIN:
|041210-D-D0439-2731
|Resolution:
|3008x2000
|Size:
|531.65 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Pilot with Prosthetic Leg Returns to Active Flying [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Amputee Pilot Calls His Disability 'Only an Inconvenience'
No keywords found.