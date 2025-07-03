Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Pilot with Prosthetic Leg Returns to Active Flying [Image 2 of 2]

    Air Force Pilot with Prosthetic Leg Returns to Active Flying

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.10.2004

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Air Force pilot Lt. Col. Andrew Lourake shows off his prosthetic C-Leg while sitting in the cockpit of a C-20B aircraft at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. He returned to active flying status in June and flew his first flight in six years in October. Photo courtesy of Bobby Jones

    This work, Air Force Pilot with Prosthetic Leg Returns to Active Flying [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

