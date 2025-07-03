Air Force pilot Lt. Col. Andrew Lourake told the audience here at
the 24th DoD Disability Awards Ceremony and 17th Disability Forum that being an amputee
is just "an inconvenience." Photo by Rudi Williams
Amputee Pilot Calls His Disability 'Only an Inconvenience'
