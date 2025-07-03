Texas Resident Donates $100 to Support Deployed Soldiers

Austin, Texas, resident Allen Ray donates $100 to the Deployed Soldiers and Families Fund during Operation Serving Up Support on Dec. 7. Ray was dining at Z Tejas when he became aware the restaurant was donating a portion of its proceeds to support America's soldiers. Photo by Sgt. Brandon Krahmer, USA
