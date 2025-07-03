Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Texas Resident Donates $100 to Support Deployed Soldiers [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Texas Resident Donates $100 to Support Deployed Soldiers

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.10.2004

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Austin, Texas, resident Allen Ray donates $100 to the Deployed Soldiers and Families Fund during Operation Serving Up Support on Dec. 7. Ray was dining at Z Tejas when he became aware the restaurant was donating a portion of its proceeds to support America's soldiers. Photo by Sgt. Brandon Krahmer, USA

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2004
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 03:43
    Photo ID: 9162511
    VIRIN: 041210-D-D0439-5581
    Resolution: 3000x2291
    Size: 479.15 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Resident Donates $100 to Support Deployed Soldiers [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chinatown Restaurant Raises Over $30,000 for Deployed Soldiers and Families
    Texas Resident Donates $100 to Support Deployed Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Austin Restaurants Launch Operation Serving Up Support

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download