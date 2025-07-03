Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chinatown Restaurant Raises Over $30,000 for Deployed Soldiers and Families [Image 1 of 2]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.10.2004

    Courtesy Photo

    Beth Chiarelli, spouse of Maj. Gen. Pete Chiarelli, 1st
    Cavalry Division commander, responds to Ronald Cheng's announcement that his
    Chinatown restaurant raised more than $16,000 for Operation Serving Up Support.
    Cheng organized restaurants in the Austin, Texas, area to donate a portion of
    their proceeds for the evening to the Deployed Soldiers and Families Fund at
    Fort Hood, Texas. By the end of the evening, the effort had raised more than
    $30,000 for the troops. Photo by Sgt. Brandon Krahmer, USA

    This work, Chinatown Restaurant Raises Over $30,000 for Deployed Soldiers and Families [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

