Chinatown Restaurant Raises Over $30,000 for Deployed Soldiers and Families

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Beth Chiarelli, spouse of Maj. Gen. Pete Chiarelli, 1st

Cavalry Division commander, responds to Ronald Cheng's announcement that his

Chinatown restaurant raised more than $16,000 for Operation Serving Up Support.

Cheng organized restaurants in the Austin, Texas, area to donate a portion of

their proceeds for the evening to the Deployed Soldiers and Families Fund at

Fort Hood, Texas. By the end of the evening, the effort had raised more than

$30,000 for the troops. Photo by Sgt. Brandon Krahmer, USA