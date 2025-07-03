Chinatown Restaurant Raises Over $30,000 for Deployed Soldiers and Families

Beth Chiarelli, spouse of Maj. Gen. Pete Chiarelli, 1st
Cavalry Division commander, responds to Ronald Cheng's announcement that his
Chinatown restaurant raised more than $16,000 for Operation Serving Up Support.
Cheng organized restaurants in the Austin, Texas, area to donate a portion of
their proceeds for the evening to the Deployed Soldiers and Families Fund at
Fort Hood, Texas. By the end of the evening, the effort had raised more than
$30,000 for the troops. Photo by Sgt. Brandon Krahmer, USA
