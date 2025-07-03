Army Reserve Unit Trains Iraqi Forces at Camp Anaconda

Soldiers of the Army Reserve's 98th Division (Institutional Training), Rochester, N.Y., respond to a mortar attack at Camp Atterbury, Ind. The 98th Division is currently deployed, training the Iraqi army at Camp Anaconda near Baghdad, Iraq. Photo by Sgt. Les Newport, USA
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2004
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 03:43
|Photo ID:
|9162509
|VIRIN:
|041209-D-D0439-4144
|Resolution:
|3008x1960
|Size:
|527.95 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
