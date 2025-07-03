Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Unit Trains Iraqi Forces at Camp Anaconda [Image 4 of 4]

    Army Reserve Unit Trains Iraqi Forces at Camp Anaconda

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.09.2004

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Soldiers of the Army Reserve's 98th Division (Institutional Training), Rochester, N.Y., respond to a mortar attack at Camp Atterbury, Ind. The 98th Division is currently deployed, training the Iraqi army at Camp Anaconda near Baghdad, Iraq. Photo by Sgt. Les Newport, USA

    Date Taken: 12.09.2004
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 03:43
    Photo ID: 9162509
    VIRIN: 041209-D-D0439-4144
    Resolution: 3008x1960
    Size: 527.95 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Army Reserve Unit Trains Iraqi Forces at Camp Anaconda [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

