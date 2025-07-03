Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldier Outprocessing Assisted by Personnel Services Detachment at Camp Atterbury [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldier Outprocessing Assisted by Personnel Services Detachment at Camp Atterbury

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.09.2004

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Sgt. 1st Class Mary Turner of the 826th Personnel Services Detachment, Installation Support Unit, at Camp Atterbury, Ind., helps a soldier outprocess after returning from duty in England. Turner is among 600 soldiers assigned to the ISU, a unit that assists with the mobilization and demobilization, as well as training thousands of Guard and Reserve members at the installation. Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Sample, USA

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2004
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 03:43
    Photo ID: 9162507
    VIRIN: 041209-D-D0439-7844
    Resolution: 2560x1920
    Size: 279.55 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Outprocessing Assisted by Personnel Services Detachment at Camp Atterbury [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Indiana National Guard Brigade Honored at Departure Ceremony
    Soldier Outprocessing Assisted by Personnel Services Detachment at Camp Atterbury
    Indiana National Guard Soldiers Train for Chemical Attacks
    Army Reserve Unit Trains Iraqi Forces at Camp Anaconda

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Small Base Now Big Asset to Military, Local Communities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download