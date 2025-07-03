Soldier Outprocessing Assisted by Personnel Services Detachment at Camp Atterbury

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Mary Turner of the 826th Personnel Services Detachment, Installation Support Unit, at Camp Atterbury, Ind., helps a soldier outprocess after returning from duty in England. Turner is among 600 soldiers assigned to the ISU, a unit that assists with the mobilization and demobilization, as well as training thousands of Guard and Reserve members at the installation. Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Sample, USA