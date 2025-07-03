Soldier Outprocessing Assisted by Personnel Services Detachment at Camp Atterbury

Sgt. 1st Class Mary Turner of the 826th Personnel Services Detachment, Installation Support Unit, at Camp Atterbury, Ind., helps a soldier outprocess after returning from duty in England. Turner is among 600 soldiers assigned to the ISU, a unit that assists with the mobilization and demobilization, as well as training thousands of Guard and Reserve members at the installation. Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Sample, USA
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2004
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 03:43
|Photo ID:
|9162507
|VIRIN:
|041209-D-D0439-7844
|Resolution:
|2560x1920
|Size:
|279.55 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
