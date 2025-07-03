Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Young Juggler Entertains at Wounded Warrior Event

    Young Juggler Entertains at Wounded Warrior Event

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.09.2004

    Chase Smelley, 8, demonstrates his juggling abilities with the help of a Disney entertainer at the Coalition to Salute America's Heroes: 1st Annual Road to Recovery Tribute and Conference welcome reception at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Fla., on Dec. 8. Chase is the son of Brad Smelley, who was injured by a car bomb in Baghdad on April 28. Photo by Samantha L. Quigley

    Date Taken: 12.09.2004
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025
    Photo ID: 9162505
    VIRIN: 041209-D-D0439-8223
    Resolution: 2000x3008
    Size: 456.27 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
