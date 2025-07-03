Chase Smelley, 8, demonstrates his juggling abilities with the help of a Disney entertainer at the Coalition to Salute America's Heroes: 1st Annual Road to Recovery Tribute and Conference welcome reception at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Fla., on Dec. 8. Chase is the son of Brad Smelley, who was injured by a car bomb in Baghdad on April 28. Photo by Samantha L. Quigley
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2004
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 03:44
|Photo ID:
|9162505
|VIRIN:
|041209-D-D0439-8223
|Resolution:
|2000x3008
|Size:
|456.27 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Young Juggler Entertains at Wounded Warrior Event [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Heroes, Families Welcomed to 'Road to Recovery' Conference
No keywords found.